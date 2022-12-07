A look back in time – December 1972

Steve Strickler of Iola, a student at Kansas State University in Manhattan, is head of the planning committee for this year’s Little American Royal contest in which K-State students are judged on their ability to groom, train and show K-State-owned livestock.

*****

One of Iola’s newest industries, FEEM, Inc., has enjoyed success here and indications are that the company, which specializes in aluminum die-casting, will continue to move ahead. The company now has dies for 20 parts, such as automotive alternators, lawnmower axles and garden tiller axle housings, and the prospects for increasing the product line are attractive. The company now has a work force of 45. It is being managed by owners Wally Edwards and Pat Embree. It is located in buildings that were part of the Lehigh plant here and are now owned by Iola Industries, Inc.