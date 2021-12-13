A look back in time – December 1976

Mrs. Denise Apt of Iola took over the gavel of the Kansas Association of School Boards last night as president. Mrs. Apt has been active in KASB for about nine years and has served in district offices as well as on the state executive board.

*****

Four years ago Jerry Haen and Butch Britain started the T&E Company in Haen’s garage at 521 N. Tennessee. Today that fledgling company has four employees and has expanded into a building at the old Lehigh Cement plant and recently purchased a new forklift. The company makes products from wood, such as skids, pallets, cable spools and crates. The wood products are sold to mostly Iola companies, though they’ve checked into expanding. Some of the nearby towns use only 50 pallets each a year, Britain said. In contrast, Haen added, the larger Iola businesses often buy that many pallets per month. Haen remarked that making pallets was sort of a hobby at first, but when Berg Manufacturing and Gates Rubber built plants here, T&E found a ready market for their wares.