A look back in time — December 1981

Carroll and Faith Weber have been running the Best Western Motel in Iola for years but last month they took on their own restaurant for the first time. The Best Western Restaurant and the Inn Club opened Nov. 10 in a building just south of the motel on Highway 169 north of Iola.

*****

Gov. John Carlin recently appointed Cathy Conger of Iola to a term as a member of the Southeast Kansas Regional Library System. Mrs. Conger is a counselor for USD 257. She also teaches psychology and related classes in the evening division of Allen County Community College and an extension class for the college at the Toronto Honor Camp.