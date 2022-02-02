A look back in time – February 1947

Miss Grace Acers, the only direct descendant of one of Iola’s most prominent pioneer families, died at her home at 24 Acers Park. She was 80. She was the only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nelson F. Acers who came to Kansas immediately following the Civil War. In 1865, the family moved to Iola which then had a population of about 150. Mr. Acers, a former county attorney, discovered the water from a spring at Acers Park contained minerals and built a sanitarium there. It did not prosper long. Miss Acers lived her entire life in Iola.

*****

Howard Immel opened a law office at 2½ S. Washington, over the Globe Shoe and Clothing Co..