A look back in time – February 1952

Farmers from all sections of Allen County gathered at Friends Home Lutheran Church west of Savonburg yesterday for lunch and the 12th annual meeting of the local Soil Conservation district. C. F. Gilpin, president of Iola State Bank, representing the Kansas Bankers Association, presented Conservation Awards to Glen T. Childers, Ross Lamb, R. W. Walquist, Sam P. Breiner and Clarence Johnson.

*****

Mrs. A. D. Gordon announced this morning that she will continue to operate the insurance business, at 16 S. Washington, opened here 25 years ago by her husband who died last week.