A look back in time – February 1957

Sen. Howard Immel of Iola has introduced a bill in the Kansas Legislature to permit Allen County to transfer the old Allen County jail to the county historical society so that it can be preserved as a historical treasure. The 85-year-old jail is said to be the oldest occupied public building in Kansas.

*****

A cow owned by Ivan Strickler has set the national butterfat record for 4-year-old Holsteins. During the test period she produced 1,079 lbs. of butterfat within 365 days and during one month turned out a phenomenal 155 lbs. This is equivalent to 1,348 lbs. of butter over the year and 181 lbs. during her best month.