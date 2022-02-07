 | Mon, Feb 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

A look back in time – February 1957

65 Years Ago

Around Town

February 7, 2022 - 9:41 AM

Sen. Howard Immel of Iola has introduced a bill in the Kansas Legislature to permit Allen County to transfer the old Allen County jail to the county historical society so that it can be preserved as a historical treasure. The 85-year-old jail is said to be the oldest occupied public building in Kansas.

*****

A cow owned by Ivan Strickler has set the national butterfat record for 4-year-old Holsteins. During the test period she produced 1,079 lbs. of butterfat within 365 days and during one month turned out a phenomenal 155 lbs. This is equivalent to 1,348 lbs. of butter over the year and 181 lbs. during her best month.

Related
April 8, 2018
June 3, 2015
February 21, 2012
June 7, 2011
Most Popular