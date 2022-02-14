A look back in time – February 1977

Five Iola High students have been chosen, based on their class ranking, to begin a six-week Kansas Honors Symposium, according to Harry Lee Jr., assistant principal. These seniors are Nolen Hodges, Bruce Mentzer, Jay Miller, Lisa Specht and Kerri Willis. The five, along with other high school students across the state, will listen to closed-circuit television lectures by authorities in widely varying fields. They can then ask the authorities questions via the TV network. The Iola five will take the course at the Neosho County Community Junior College.

Iola High School seniors Debra Conger and Vicky Ritter spent last week living at Osawatomie State Hospital, attending therapy sessions, talking to staff psychologists and working with patients. The program is run every year, but Iola is one of the few high schools in the state that participates, IHS psychology teacher Norman Shire said. Most of the other live-in student volunteers are college students.