Rebecca Harvey of Kincaid, a senior at Crest High School, is one of four Fifth District students to be appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy.

*****

Students living less than 2.5 miles from the USD 257 schools will not be bused by the school district starting next fall. Board of education members changed the busing threshold from 1.5 miles to 2.5 miles.