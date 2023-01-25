A look back in time – January 1953

Allen County Sheriff Robert M. Allman had an operation which may make medical history. At Baylor University Hospital in Houston a surgeon replaced about six inches of his aorta artery with an artery from a deceased person. Allman had an aneurysm on his artery which would have burst and led to his death. He is now at Ft. Smith recovering.

*****

HUMBOLDT — Next Monday, Walter Wulf, president of the Monarch Cement Co., and his staff will report for work in the firm’s new ultra modern and beautiful office building which is now nearing completion. The one-story structure is located northwest of the main plant, adjacent to the curve on U.S. 169 on the south edge of Humboldt.