A look back in time – January 1982

Gordon Conger, Iola area farmer and dairyman, was elected treasurer of the Kansas Soybean Association at the Kansas Soybean Expo in Topeka. About 450 people attended the expo, making it the largest soybean meeting ever held in Kansas.

*****

The Friskel Memorial Chapel and Waugh-Yokum Funeral Home have merged to become Waugh-Yokum and Friskel Memorial Chapels, Inc. Services may be requested for either location — 16 N. Buckeye or 110 N. Washington. David and Nancy Yokum, Paul and Pat Friskel and Harold and Betty Yokum made the joint announcement.