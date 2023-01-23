A look back in time – January 1984

Powell Insurance Agency, 111 South St., in business in Iola for more than 100 years, has been sold to Marion and Shirley Houk of Moran. Owner John Powell said he sold so he could do some traveling in retirement. The Houks also own an agency in Moran where the family has been in the business since 1928.

***

The rest stop on U.S. 75 five miles north of Yates Center will stay open and be maintained from now on by Woodson County due to efforts made by that county to save the facility.