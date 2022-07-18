A look back in time – July 1957

Although the route is now seldom traveled, in another summer or two one of the most popular roads in the southeastern corner of the county will be that leading from Elsmore to the Allen-Bourbon State Lake now under construction. The lake will be about 3 miles east of Elsmore and will cover parts of 11 sections of land. The dam now being built will be 1,200 feet long, 250 feet thick at the base and 52 feet high in the center. It will back up Wolf Pen Creek. When the reservoir is full it will be 37 feet deep at the dam and extend approximately a mile to the west.

*****

Vernon Lee, Richard Jones and Jerry Ulrich head out for the 1957 Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge, Pa. From there, Ulrich will go on to represent Kansas at the International Scout Jubilee in England.