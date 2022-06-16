A look back in time – June 1972

During the first five months of 1972, construction has started on 15 new homes in Iola. The construction spree accompanies an announcement just last week of the relocation of Inter Collegiate Press here. Practically all of the new home construction is north of Lincoln Avenue. The new homes are being built on a speculative basis by Willard Horde and Bob Walden and are generally in the $10,000 to $12,000 range. Seven of the homes are being built in the Garfield Addition.

*****

Town and farm families gathered at the Dale Wiles farm, a mile south of Humboldt hill for the annual Farm Bureau farm tour. Guests were shown the extensive Wiles’ operation riding on bales of hay behind a tractor. Guests were the Chamber of Commerce members from Iola and Humboldt. They dined on porkburgers and were shown a motion-picture about agriculture.