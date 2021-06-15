A look back in time — June, 1981

Keith King

Keith King, principal at Howard-West Elk in deep southeast Kansas, was hired as principal of Iola High School last night by the USD 257 board. Kenneth Groves, new assistant principal, also came from Howard-West Elk, keeping the two together in their new jobs.

Allen County 4-Her Cole Herder is the 1981 Kansas award winner for his meat utilization project. Herder is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Herder, rural Humboldt. He won an all-expenses-paid trip to Chicago with the National Livestock and Meat Board as the Chicago host. Herder has been Allen County champion in meat utilization the past two years. This year he also won the east central Kansas district award.