A look back in time — June 1984

38 years ago

Around Town

June 29, 2022 - 5:16 PM

Over the past two years the price of farmland in Allen County has decreased by between 10 and 30 percent, according to local bankers, real estate agents and other experts. A recent USDA report states that the decline has occurred throughout rural America and has been caused by high interest rates and low farm profits.

*****

Employees of the Iola Register will honor Howard James tonight at a retirement picnic planned earlier but postponed because of health problems. James retired on Jan. 1 to end a 50-year career at the newspaper. He began work as a carrier when he was 13 and worked at various jobs until he became a printer. With the exception of service in the Army in World War II, James worked at the Register throughout his life and retired as foreman of the production staff.

