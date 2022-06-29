A look back in time — June 1984

Over the past two years the price of farmland in Allen County has decreased by between 10 and 30 percent, according to local bankers, real estate agents and other experts. A recent USDA report states that the decline has occurred throughout rural America and has been caused by high interest rates and low farm profits.

Employees of the Iola Register will honor Howard James tonight at a retirement picnic planned earlier but postponed because of health problems. James retired on Jan. 1 to end a 50-year career at the newspaper. He began work as a carrier when he was 13 and worked at various jobs until he became a printer. With the exception of service in the Army in World War II, James worked at the Register throughout his life and retired as foreman of the production staff.