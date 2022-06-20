 | Mon, Jun 20, 2022
A look back in time – June 1987

35 years ago

Around Town

June 20, 2022 - 4:19 PM

The Rev. Steve Traw is the new minister at Iola’s First Christian Church. He and  wife Susan are graduates of Emporia State University where they met. Steve taught school for a year after graduation and then spent seven years in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator. He was serving in Thailand when he decided to become a minister, left the service and entered the Dallas Theological Seminary. Susan also has a degree in education and is the new music teacher at McKinley and Jefferson elementary schools. An organist, she played the organs in the churches Steve has served. The Traws have three children, Michael, Judy and Rebecca.

