A look back in time – March 1978

Buck Quincy, dean of Southeast Kansas League basketball coaches, last night asked the school board to relieve him of his coaching duties. He has coached the Iola team for 13 years. He asked to be retained as a social science teacher. Both requests were granted.

***

Willis J. Ross, LaHarpe postmaster, welcomes patrons to the new post office building in LaHarpe. The post office had been in the city hall but the city needed the room so the post office moved to a new building which is also being used by three private businesses, Dub’s Barber Shop, Graves Electronics and Gene’s Key and Lock Service.