A look back in time — March 1987

A house has been rented to serve as a “safe house” for Hope Unlimited and the Altar Society of St. John’s Catholic Church is heading up a drive to raise funds and secure other donations to furnish it and provide other assistance. Helen Audley, Mary Ann Betzen and Mary Ross are heading up the effort. Glenda Bruner, Hope Unlimited director, said the house will provide a safe place for victims of domestic violence. Free housing will be offered for up to four weeks and counseling will be provided by a support group. Transportation will also be available for the women who are attempting to restructure their lives, she said.

The popularity of indoor tanning is growing. Three beauty shops in the Iola area have tanning salons and a fourth is in operation in Humboldt. Lynn Becannon, who has a tanning bed at the Hair Center in Gas, says that her busiest time is just before spring break and proms when many want a tan before they start wearing spring clothes and prom dresses. Dr. Brian Wolfe, an Iola physician, said the type of ultra-violet light used in tanning salons is not the same as what comes from the sun, but there is still injury to the skin. “It is a fact, tanned skin is damaged skin,” Wolfe said.