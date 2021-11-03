A look back in time – November 1951

Planning work on the proposed Strawn reservoir will be under way soon, according to John Redmond of Burlington, veteran leader in flood control programs who visited the army engineer’s office in Tulsa. President Truman recently signed an appropriation bill providing funds for the planning and Col. E. G. Herb, district engineer at Tulsa, told Redmond that planning would start the day money for it arrives.

*****

Ramsay Brothers Dry Goods Co. is completing a remodeling program that will give the store’s interior a new luster. This has been achieved by the installation of new limed oak furniture and fixtures, new carpeting and a more open arrangement of racks and display cases. In addition, E.W. Harriman, manager, has rearranged several departments and added new ones.