A look back in time — November 1970

Low bids for two sewer projects were accepted yesterday by the city commission. McFadden and Horde were low bidders to build 3,300 feet of sanitary sewer from North Walnut to the H. L. Miller and Son property north of Iola to provide sewer service to the new dress factory. An interceptor line from South Street to the main outflow line south of the city limits at State Street will also be built along Acers Street west by the S & W Construction Co. of Topeka, who submitted the lowest of five bids on the project.

It was brought out in discussion before the commission that Darrell Buss had purchased Lake Bassola and the surrounded property from the Lehigh Cement Co. and will continue to lease the lake to the city, which maintains it as a recreation area for public use.