A look back in time – November 1971

Kenny Heinz, who farms west of Carlyle along the Neosho River, is one of the first area farmers to have recognized and done something about pollution problems. Refuse from his hog feeding operation drains into two large settling and collecting basins, preventing pollution of the river.

*****

The late Angelo C. Scott, former editor and publisher of the Iola Register, has been elected to the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame by his fellow publishers across the state. Scott’s portrait will be added to the others in the Hall of Fame Room in Flint Hall, home of the KU School of Journalism. Scott was editor and publisher of the Register for 28 years. Although he sold the paper in 1966 to his nephew, Emerson Lynn, he maintained a working schedule at the Register until his death May 30, 1968. He was one of the most frequently quoted Kansas editors of his day.