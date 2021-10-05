 | Tue, Oct 05, 2021
A look back in time – October 1956

65 Years Ago

Around Town

October 5, 2021 - 10:12 AM

Fifty members of the Allen County Historical Society had a dinner meeting at the Kelley Hotel last night to elect a board of directors and to discuss society programs and affairs. The new board members are L. T. Cannon, W. C. Caldwell and Lewis Drake of Humboldt; Stanley Harris of Colony and R. L. Thompson Jr. of Moran; and Spencer Gard, Mrs. R. H. Carpenter, Mary Hankins and Angelo Scott of Iola. The bylaws provide that at least two of the directors shall be from each commissioner district in the county.

*****

Scott Stores will start its “self-service” operation tomorrow morning, manager Ray Metcalf announced today. It will be a unique venture, the first store in Iola outside the grocery field to adopt a full self-service system. Customers will select their own purchases, then go through a checkout aisle, just as in a grocery store, where the purchases will be tabulated and paid for.

