A look back in time – October 1966

Rulings on two key points in the controversy over administration of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center were made today by District Judge Spencer Gard. He ruled the center was left in trust to the school district and was not an outright gift. He also ruled Allen County Community Junior College had no administrative rights under the will but that the students attending the college were beneficiaries and had the right to enjoy the use of the center.

*****

The Horville School property will be sold by auction in the near future, according to USD 257 trustees. The board also instructed Supt. Ennor Horine to confer with trustees of the Fine Arts Center on the possibility of hiring a full-time technician and manager for the center with estate funds.