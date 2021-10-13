A look back in time – October 1971

W.P. McFadden, 70, of Iola died Sunday in a hospital in Oklahoma City after a short illness. Mr. McFadden came to Iola in 1926 to form a partnership with Grover Menzie. The two men opened a retail meat store and grocery, then branched out into the meat packing business, the M & M Packing Plant in 1937. After the M & M was sold to Ed Marquis in 1960, Mr. McFadden devoted his time to cattle feeding operations and management of farm properties in this area.

The $42 million renovation program on U.S. 54 between Piqua and Yates Center has been completed and the highway is open to unrestricted travel. The highway has been widened and repaved with asphaltic concrete.