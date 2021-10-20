 | Thu, Oct 21, 2021
A look back in time – October 1976

45 years ago

Around Town

October 20, 2021 - 10:17 AM

Jim Gilpin is back home after an extended tour in the Air Force in New Hampshire, the last two years as first lieutenant. Gilpin now is a vice president at Iola State Bank, and his wife, Karen, is a registered nurse at Allen County Hospital.

*****

Stanley Dreher Jr., president of Allen County Farm Bureau, moderated last night’s annual meeting at the North Community Building. Dreher and his wife, Maxine, were selected as Man and Woman Leaders of the Year for the county group.

