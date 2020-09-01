A Look Back in Time — September 1950

School opens and the new schools at McKinley and St. John’s are ready for classes.

*****

Milne, Mann and Thomasson have announced the opening of a new and enlarged recapping establishment in the 200 block on North First Street which they say is probably the most modern and efficient in the entire state. It features five recapping molds with 15 sets of matrixes attached to a high pressure steam line along the west wall. The molds handle all sizes of passenger and truck tires and require up to two-and-a-half hours to cure a retread, depending on the size of the tire. Four men are employed on 24-hour, two-shift basis. One contract alone calls for all the recapping for a Kansas City transport company with a fleet of 100 trucks.