A look back in time – September 1951

HUMBOLDT — William David Woods, grandson of Dave Woods of Humboldt, was stricken with polio on Thursday and died Saturday night in a Salina hospital. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Woods of Concordia.

*****

When Louis Schlanger retires from the Globe Clothing Store tomorrow evening he will be completing his 50th year as an Iola storekeeper. He has been in business here longer than any other merchant now fully active. Possibly no Iolan has ever thought of Louis Schlanger as being at retirement age. And probably Louis Schlanger has not thought much about it himself. The Schlangers opened their store the morning of Sept. 12, 1901 in a building built on the west side of the square by the Northrup family which is now known as the Masonic building. Iola was a boom town with a population between 12,000 and 13,000 and both Gas City and LaHarpe were also sizable towns due to the gas and zinc industries. There were five other men’s stores in business at the time. Schlanger’s son, Louis Joseph Schlanger, managed the store for the next 15 years. The Globe store is the last of a chain once operated by the Schlanger brothers in southeast Kansas. The Iola store closed in 1966.