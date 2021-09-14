 | Tue, Sep 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

A look back in time – September 1961

60 Years Ago

Around Town

September 14, 2021 - 10:05 AM

In the near future the Iola plant of the Red Fish Boat Co. will be expanded to enable it to meet a growing demand for boats and to manufacture new products, according to Ben Ellis, local manager. The firm recently received an order for 1,200 boats to cost over $1 million and is now developing a fiberglass culvert, a new idea which has been enthusiastically received. The company has five plants including the one in Iola, which opened in the spring of 1959.

*****

John Toland

John Toland, son of Mrs. and Mrs. Stanley Toland, is a semifinalist in the 1961-62 National Merit Scholarship competition. John has been on the honor roll every year in junior and senior high school. He is a member of the band, the basketball team and the debate team. He belongs to the National Forensic League and Kay Club. 

Related
April 26, 2019
April 2, 2019
January 19, 2016
March 4, 2013
Most Popular