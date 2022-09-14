A look back in time – September 1972

MORAN — W.C. Neth, who lives at 310 S. Ohio in Iola, hopes that the homes he is building in Moran will help attract new industry. Neth intends to build seven 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom houses that will sell in the $15,000 range. He said they are being built under Farmers Home Administration loans so that persons who meet FmHA specs will be able to qualify for the low-interest rate loans.

*****

HUMBOLDT — Hatch’s Town ’n Country Fashions, 814 Bridge St., has opened. The store is owned by John Hatch, who formerly operated Hatch’s Menswear a block west of the new location, and carries a complete line of ready to wear clothing for men, women, and children, including shoes.