A look back in time — September 1975

Bret Lawrence and Jim Arnott, owners of the Iola Pharmacy, opened their new store at 109 E. Madison for business. The move from 1 E. Madison gives the business up to four times as much room, allowing them to expand some lines, such as gifts and cosmetics.

TOPEKA (AP) — Two hundred-and-forty-five recent law school graduates were recently admitted to the practice of law in Kansas. This is the largest group of new attorneys ever admitted in Kansas at one time. The new attorneys include Iolans Harker E. Russell III, Paul Joseph Conderman, and Clyde William Toland.