Menu Search Log in

A Look Back in Time — September 1975

45 Years Ago

Around Town

September 30, 2020 - 10:33 AM

Matt Klein III, left, stands with Ed Bliznek, plant manager of Klein Tools, which opened in 1975. The drop-forging plant soon became Moran’s largest employer, with 130 workers manufacturing adjustable pliers. Photo by Chronicles of Allen County: 1945-2000

Debbie Barnes Miles, a former Moran resident and Miss America in 1967, cut the ribbon for the new Klein Tool Company plant north of Moran. The ribbon-cutting ceremonies coincided with the annual Moran Day celebration.

*****

A medical clinic large enough to accommodate seven physicians will be built on the Allen County Hospital grounds by Iola Industries, Inc., Ray Pershall, president, said today. The clinic will be ready in February. Iola Industries is building the $325,000 structure on speculation and will lease suites of offices and examination rooms as physicians can be recruited, Pershall said. 

Related
April 6, 2020
April 27, 2016
February 4, 2015
March 4, 2013
Trending