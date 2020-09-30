A Look Back in Time — September 1975

Debbie Barnes Miles, a former Moran resident and Miss America in 1967, cut the ribbon for the new Klein Tool Company plant north of Moran. The ribbon-cutting ceremonies coincided with the annual Moran Day celebration.

*****

A medical clinic large enough to accommodate seven physicians will be built on the Allen County Hospital grounds by Iola Industries, Inc., Ray Pershall, president, said today. The clinic will be ready in February. Iola Industries is building the $325,000 structure on speculation and will lease suites of offices and examination rooms as physicians can be recruited, Pershall said.