 | Fri, Sep 10, 2021
Menu Search Log in

A look back in time – September 1991

30 years ago

Around Town

September 10, 2021 - 3:56 PM

Iola Insurance, Inc., 204 S. State, is open for business. The firm resulted from the merger of Woodworth-Beshore Agency and the Ralph Moser Agency. Tom Murrill, who also owns Murrill Agency in Humboldt, has owned the Woodworth-Beshore Agency since 1977. He merged his Iola company with Moser in April. Other people at the combined agency are Galen Beshore, Rick Lauber, Don Bauer, Jeanne Ellen Close, Marilyn Davis and JoAnn Fehr.

*****

Gates Rubber celebrates its 15th anniversary in Iola.

Related
June 16, 2021
June 26, 2019
July 5, 2013
May 19, 2010
Most Popular