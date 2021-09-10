A look back in time – September 1991

Iola Insurance, Inc., 204 S. State, is open for business. The firm resulted from the merger of Woodworth-Beshore Agency and the Ralph Moser Agency. Tom Murrill, who also owns Murrill Agency in Humboldt, has owned the Woodworth-Beshore Agency since 1977. He merged his Iola company with Moser in April. Other people at the combined agency are Galen Beshore, Rick Lauber, Don Bauer, Jeanne Ellen Close, Marilyn Davis and JoAnn Fehr.

*****

Gates Rubber celebrates its 15th anniversary in Iola.