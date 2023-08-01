 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
A look back in time to 1988

Moran's Aldie Ensminger wins an important primary for his bid for the State Legislature in the summer of 1988, in the Register's look back in history.

Around Town

August 1, 2023 - 2:35 PM

Aldie Ensminger

Aldie Ensminger, a Republican candidate for the 10th District State Representative, led in votes 1,407 to 1,115 over John Carder to win the primary election Tuesday. Denise Apt, a candidate for the 12th District State Senate Republican nomination, won over Wes Worthington, and Earle Binford in that race. Gordon Conger, 2nd District county commissioner, defeated Dale Mitchell, for the Republican nomination in his bid for election to the position. Conger is an incumbent by appointment.

****

James P. McFadden, 62, of Overland Park, a former resident of Iola, was killed Wednesday morning in a single-engine airplane crash. He had farmed northeast of Iola at one time and operated the Ford Tractor Agency here for several years. After that he opened Service Fertilizer and Grain, which later became Iola Grain.

