ACC hosts Aggie Day

The Allen Community College Agriculture Department will be hosting the college’s 47th Annual Aggie Day on April 3. The event will bring area high schools and students to compete in various Career Development Events (CDE).

The interscholastic event will be held on Iola’s ACC campus, as well as at Riverside Park for the livestock judging.

Students will meet on campus in the gymnasium before they break into contests. An awards presentation will take place later in the day on the campus.