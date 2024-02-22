ACC maintenance director speaks to Kiwanis group

Ryan Sigg, director of physical plant operations at Allen Community College, spoke to the Kiwanis Club on Feb. 13 about major projects that he has overseen at the school since assuming his role in fall 2021.

Sigg, who oversees eight full-time and two part-time maintenance employees, plus a handful of student workers, said refurbishment and replacement needs at the 50-year-old Iola campus are ever present.

“There are some things that are getting outdated,” he said, noting many of the major projects he’s directed, such as parking lot pavement and boiler/chiller work, were addressed 20-plus years ago but still were due for upgrades.