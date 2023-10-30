Adopt-A-Child sign-up slated for next week

Sign-up for Iola’s annual Adopt-A-Child program is from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Iola’s First Baptist Church, 801 N. Cottonwood St.

Parents, legal guardians and foster parents throughout Allen County are welcome to register their children to receive assistance. (The sole exception is for those living in Humboldt, which has its own Adopt-A-Child program.)

Recipients are asked to bring identification and their children’s medical cards. The paperwork is required to be shown each year, although no private information will be recorded.