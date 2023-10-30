 | Mon, Oct 30, 2023
Adopt-A-Child sign-up slated for next week

The program is back again this year, thanks to support from First Baptist Church, the Iola Police Department, Allen Community College athletics and other community donors.

October 30, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Sign-up for Iola’s annual Adopt-A-Child program is from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Iola’s First Baptist Church, 801 N. Cottonwood St.

Parents, legal guardians and foster parents throughout Allen County are welcome to register their children to receive assistance. (The sole exception is for those living in Humboldt, which has its own Adopt-A-Child program.)

Recipients are asked to bring identification and their children’s medical cards. The paperwork is required to be shown each year, although no private information will be recorded.

