Allen County Farm Bureau holds annual meeting

Allen County Farm Bureau hosted a pork chop supper for their members on Aug. 10 at the John Silas Bass Community Building in Iola. Approximately 50 members were in attendance, along with a few special guests, including Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) President Joe Newland, State Sen. Caryn Tyson, State Rep. Dr. Fred Gardner and KFB 3rd District Director Tim Tyson.

Claudia Hissong, KFB state affairs manager, updated members on legislative affairs. Allen County Farm Bureau continued the evening with a presentation of awards.

Awards

Abigail Meiwes was presented with a scholarship for being a dedicated 2023-2024 ACFB Ag Ambassador.

Lana Mayfield was awarded the Michael J. Bernsten scholarship that is given to students who are entering into agriculture or technical school.

Aidan Yoho was recognized for his accomplishments at the KFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference.

Joe and Katelyn Meiwes were awarded ACFB Farm Family of the year for their dedication to the community.

Tom Strickler received the ACFB Lifetime Achievement Award for his important role in the agriculture community.

Colleen Riebel was recognized with the ACFB Friend of Agriculture Award for her dedication to Allen County Conservation District.

Tom Strickler received the Allen County Farm Bureau Lifetime Achievement Award for his important role in the agriculture community. With Strickler is his wife, Julie.

The Miewes family were named Farm Family of the Year.

Lana Mayfield received the Michael J. Bernsten Scholarship

Abigail Miewes was presented with a scholarship for being a dedicated Allen County Farm Bureau Ambassador.

An official meeting followed the awards to review the 2023 ACFB annual meeting minutes, year-end financials for 2023-2024, and the amendment of the ACFB bylaws. Voting members completed ballots to elect the board of directors and Women’s Chair. The night finished with the results of the silent auction winners. ACFB partners with local businesses to auction off donations during the annual meeting, in which all proceeds go to the ACFB Ag Ambassador Scholarship Program.

Smokin’ Hogz BBQ catered the meal for which Perdue Meats provided the meat.