American Legion Auxiliary returns

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 15 is still alive.

A new group of women have stepped up and decided to bring the unit back. They recently held a special meeting with some of the original members and elected new officers. The unit will be led by president Norma McDaniel.

According to Donna Culver, retiring president, the ladies will support their usual programs and assist the Post in their projects. This includes the upcoming Pancake Feed from 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. It will be held at the Post, located at 215 W. Garfield.

Cost for the feed is free-will donation.