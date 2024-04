Iolans Dr. Erik and Maria Unruh and their son Russell, age 4, attend the annual White House Easter Egg Hunt Monday in Washington, D.C. Though they did not meet President Joe Biden or the first lady, they participated in an egg roll and egg hunt and a host of other activities, said Maria. A highlight for Russell was listening to children’s author Andrea Beaty read from some of her books. Beaty is the author of “Rosie Revere, Engineer,” “Ada Twist, Scientist,” among others.