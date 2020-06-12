Menu Search Log in

Anniversary: Kenneth and Ann Shetlar

June 20, 1970

Around Town

June 12, 2020 - 3:11 PM

Kenneth and Ann Shetlar

Friends and family are offering a happy 50th wedding anniversary for Kenneth and Ann Shetlar. The couple were married June 20, 1970, in Iola’s First Presbyterian Church.

