Menu Search Log in

Anything but normal

Planning the 2020 Allen County Fair has been difficult because of the pandemic. It will be a different kind of event.

By

Around Town

June 30, 2020 - 9:57 AM

fair_rabbit.jpg

We are only a few weeks away from the start of the Allen County Fair — and I usually write an anticipatory column to incite excitement and attendance of the Fair. 

Past columns have been along the lines of County Fair season is just around the corner! The week nearly every 4-H member has worked and waited for since the fair ended last year.  It is a time of year when youth from across the county get together to showcase their projects, but more importantly, it is a time for 4-H families to be together.

The words be together strike me because they are the words that we are the most focused on in 2020 during a pandemic. We want to gather together to celebrate accomplishments and enjoy time with friends, but we just cannot. 

Related
June 9, 2020
June 8, 2020
May 5, 2020
April 10, 2020
Trending