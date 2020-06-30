Anything but normal

We are only a few weeks away from the start of the Allen County Fair — and I usually write an anticipatory column to incite excitement and attendance of the Fair.

Past columns have been along the lines of County Fair season is just around the corner! The week nearly every 4-H member has worked and waited for since the fair ended last year. It is a time of year when youth from across the county get together to showcase their projects, but more importantly, it is a time for 4-H families to be together.

The words be together strike me because they are the words that we are the most focused on in 2020 during a pandemic. We want to gather together to celebrate accomplishments and enjoy time with friends, but we just cannot.