Art Fest Saturday

Area artists and crafters are encouraged to showcase their wares Saturday at the Iola Public Library’s first Art Fest, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flewharty Annex.

The Annex, 211 East St., is directly to the north of the library.

To reserve a booth call Melissa Smoot at the library, 620-365-3262.

Booths are $10 inside or $5 outside. Nine booths have already been reserved. Tables are provided, but those displaying outside will need to provide their own shelter, in case of inclement weather.

Library staff hope this is the first of an annual tradition. Enjoy the show as well as the chance to support local artists.