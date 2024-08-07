Author to discuss novel at library

Iola author Donna Hawk will discuss her novel, “Butterfly Totem,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Iola Public Library.

This, her eighth book, is a paranormal mystery about identical twins, Aspen and Aurora, who share a special bond. When one disappears, foul play is indicated, and the other sets out to find her. Donna Regehr

“…. a lot of tears went into the writing of this book,” Hawk writes in her author’s note. “I have spent all but the last year or so of my life with my twin sister. We had a very special relationship, not paranormal as Aurora and Aspen, but very close. We were the kind of twins that didn’t dare talk smack on each other because we knew where all each other’s skeletons were.”

Hawk, a retired middle school teacher with a love of reading and writing, is also an artist, crafter and traveler. Her twin, Diana, died July 25, 2022.