Bands entertain at meeting

Allen County Area Retired School Personnel met on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Mary Ellen Stadler room at ACC. There were 15 members in attendance.

The program was presented by Iola middle and high school jazz students under the direction of Brandi Holt, band director. A combined group performed several seasonal selections. To complete the program, the IHS students played a Christmas medley. The school district is fortunate to have some very talented students. It was a very enjoyable program.

Vice President Kathy Clements conducted the meeting during which the ACARSP members collected money to help support a community project. Members should continue to keep track of their community service hours which will need to be turned in at the April meeting.