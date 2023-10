The Friends of Iola Public Library volunteers were hard at it Thursday morning putting donated items in place for the annual Friends Book Sale.

The fundraiser for the library began Thursday evening and runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, when leftovers will sell for $1 a bag.

Here, volunteer coordinator Linda Johnson sorts through books.