Iola Elementary School fifth-grader Kage Botello receives an atlas from Iola Rotary president Sharon Moreland on Monday. In keeping with a tradition dating back over 20 years, Rotarians distributed 75 dictionaries to 3rd-graders and 70 atlases to 5th-graders. The service organization also plans to distribute atlases to Humboldt’s 5th-graders; Marmaton Valley’s 3rd- and 5th-graders will also receive the books.