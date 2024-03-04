Calendar of events

 | Mon, Mar 04, 2024
March 4, 2024 - 2:08 PM

TUESDAY 

Yoga class, 5:30, LaHarpe City Hall; Allen Community College Trustees meeting, 6 p.m. “Fury on the Plains,” presented by the National Weather Service on severe weather events. 6:30 p.m., Bowlus Fine Arts Center

Wednesday

Marmaton Valley boys vs. Dighton High School, Class 1A-Division II state basketball tournament, 2 p.m., Barton Community College, Great Bend

Thursday 

Painting class, 6 p.m., LaHarpe City Hall

Friday 

No School. First day of Spring Break. Schools resume Monday, March 18.

Saturday

 “Forever Young,” concert, 7 p.m., Bowlus

Monday, March 11

Blanket-tying class, 2 p.m., LaHarpe City Hall; Iola board of education, 6 p.m.; Iola Council, 6 p.m.; Humboldt Council, 6 p.m.; Humboldt board of education, 7 p.m.

