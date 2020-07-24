Menu Search Log in

Campaign swing

By

Around Town

July 24, 2020 - 3:33 PM

Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, right, visits with Todd Brandon, owner of TJ’s BBQ in Humboldt Thursday. LaTurner, one of three seeking the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, spent about 30 minutes at the restaurant to visit with local GOP activists. LaTurner is challenging incumbent Steve Watkins and former Secretary of Labor Dennis Taylor in the Aug. 4 primary. The winner will advance to face either Michelle De La Isla or James Windholz from the Democratic side in November’s general election. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, right, visits with Todd Brandon, owner of TJ’s BBQ in Humboldt Thursday. LaTurner, one of three seeking the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, spent about 30 minutes at the restaurant to visit with local GOP activists. LaTurner is challenging incumbent Steve Watkins and former Secretary of Labor Dennis Taylor in the Aug. 4 primary. The winner will advance to face either Michelle De La Isla or James Windholz from the Democratic side in November’s general election.

Related
July 17, 2020
July 15, 2020
June 12, 2020
June 11, 2020
Trending