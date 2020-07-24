Campaign swing

Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, right, visits with Todd Brandon, owner of TJ’s BBQ in Humboldt Thursday. LaTurner, one of three seeking the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, spent about 30 minutes at the restaurant to visit with local GOP activists. LaTurner is challenging incumbent Steve Watkins and former Secretary of Labor Dennis Taylor in the Aug. 4 primary. The winner will advance to face either Michelle De La Isla or James Windholz from the Democratic side in November’s general election.