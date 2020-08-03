Carlyle news

Carlyle Presbyterian Church
Pastor Steve Traw’s message Aug. 26 at Carlyle Presbyterian Church, “Stand on the Mountain,” was taken from 1 Kings 19:1-18.
The Bible passage tells of how God dealt with the depression and restoration of the prophet, Elijah.
