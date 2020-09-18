Carlyle News

Menu Search Log in

September 18, 2020 - 3:55 PM

Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Pastor Steve Traw expounded on righteous living as part of his message, “Riot and a Christian Response,” with scripture reference from Romans 13:1-7 at Sunday’s service.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “Via Dolorosa” for the prelude and “Let Me Touch Him” for the offertory.   

